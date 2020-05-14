'The demand for food far outstrips capacity': David Makhura on lockdown

Gauteng's provincial government has urged businesses, organisations and civil society to lend a hand to people who are struggling to put food on the table during the lockdown.

The call was made by premier David Makhura on Thursday.

He said 103,767 households had been provided with food relief, supporting 518,835 people (at least five per household) since the start of the lockdown.

“However, the demand for food far outstrips our capacity to meet the need. We continue to call for more support from business, foundations and civil society initiatives on food relief. However, such initiatives must be co-ordinated with the government and the distribution should adhere to social distancing regulations,” said Makhura.