'The demand for food far outstrips capacity': David Makhura on lockdown

Food parcel distribution in several areas has often proved to be chaotic with some recipients getting little or nothing. There have been protests and allegations of food parcels being stolen.

Makhura said this could be a thing of the past as the government was looking at more dignified ways to provide food.

“We are also piloting e-vouchers for food relief so there is dignity and choice on the part of the beneficiaries,” he said.

Makhura said more than 3,200 homeless people across 48 shelters in the province were among those who received food relief.

“Homeless people are provided with three meals daily plus psychosocial support, medical assessments and treatment for substance abuse.”

However, many were leaving shelters to return to the streets, he said.

He said government and municipalities needed to develop a focus on providing decent shelter to the homeless, even beyond Covid-19.

Makhura urged residents to adhere to regulations to limit the spread of the virus.

“We call on people and communities to take responsibility for their wellbeing. The government can’t stop the spread. People can stop the spread,” he said.