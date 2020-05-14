'This is horrible': businessman describes the pain of laying off 40 staff

A business owner whose establishment was crippled by the coronavirus and lockdown told TimesLIVE of the emotional turmoil he has endured after having to lay off workers.

Tshepo Mekoa, founder and CEO of Brima Logistics, which employs more than 100 people, struggled to come to terms with breaking the news — which would leave 40 families struggling.

Before the announcement, his blood pressure went up and he became depressed.

Mekoa, an advocate for entrepreneurship, said it was one of the most difficult decisions he had ever faced. Before the pandemic, the company was growing and was in the process of hiring more people.

“I had to find strength to sit down and explain to the staff what was going on and why we had to lay them off. It was hard. I had to gather myself and sign the retrenchment letters,” he said.

“Our staff members are gone. They have names. They are breadwinners. If you take that 40 and multiply by three, you’ll get a sense of how many people were dependent on these jobs.”

Brima Logistics has six branches across the country and employs 120 people. The company was doing well in the previous financial year, said Mekoa. But the pandemic has meant very limited income. Staff members have had to take hefty salary cuts to keep the company afloat.

“We are now fighting to stay in business. It’s no longer about profit, no longer about growth,” said Mekoa.