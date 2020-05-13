Sophie Lichaba says her businesses have come to a grinding halt as Covid-19 spreads

Like many others in Mzansi, Sophie Lichaba has been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak which has brought her businesses to a standstill.

Besides being one of the most popular actresses in Mzansi, Sophie Lichaba is also a successful businesswoman with an events company and restaurants.

Speaking on Afternoon Express recently, Sophie revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought all her main businesses to a halt.

“As a business-person, events has come to a halt whether you like it or not. My husband and I, as you know, own restaurants and chesa nyamas, that had to be cut to a total standstill.”

She said that filming had also stopped on drama series, and said that scripts will have to be rewritten in the future to accommodate physical distancing and other safety precautions on set.

Despite this, the star is making the most of her time at home and said she is focusing on reconnecting with herself.

The star has previously told TshisaLIVE that her events business was impacted by the swirling rumours around her health, including several false reports that she had died.

“I am human, of course it affected me. It affected me because I didn't see it coming. I didn't see the public coming. I didn't see myself losing so much weight. There was trauma after trauma after trauma. You must remember that I am not just an actress, I have businesses ... People who once trusted you with R10m or R5m for their projects, when they hear you are dying, why would they even give you a contract? It was the challenge of losing a lot.”

Sophie hit back at Sunday World claims last year that she was more than R80,000 in arrears on her bond by announcing that she was renovating a hotspot in the Vaal and converting it into a chesa nyama and lounge.