Companies are ‘refusing’ to apply for Covid-19 relief for staff

“The payment system initially had its hiccups, but the reality now is that Ters benefits are being paid out but employers are too stubborn to apply for the benefits on their staff’s behalf,” said Leggat.

Leggat told TimesLIVE that the funds are equivalent to a percentage of employees' salaries.

She said employees are paid in advance in anticipation of the Covid-19 benefit and once the funds have been paid, they replace the company's advance.

“If your company has had to reduce employees’ hours, cut salaries, or both, it is your responsibility to start the application process so that your employees don’t have a reduced salary during these uncertain times,” she said.

While employees cannot trace to see if their employers have applied for the funds, they can look at the list of which companies have received these funds, said Leggat.

In a statement on Monday, the department said that since April 16, the UIF has paid out over R11bn.

This includes benefits of more than 2-million workers and over 161,500 companies that launched claims on their behalf.