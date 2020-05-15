From a dual income to dololo earnings: this couple's rent, food & chronic medication is at stake

She has a rare autoimmune disease and can't afford the necessary blood tests.

She's in the hotel industry and he works in fitness. So when lockdown regulations were implemented, both were hit hard by the sudden loss of income.

Not only have they had to ask for relief on their bills, they only eat two small meals a day and have cut out critical medical care to save cash.

It's their health or a roof over their heads and they've made the decision to try to keep their home and cars ... for the moment.

The couple from Joburg's West Rand area have decided to open up about their financial woes, but only on the condition of anonymity.

Their health at stake

*Mary, 37, has a rare autoimmune disease which requires her to take bloods tests every two weeks so her medication can be adjusted.

Her medical aid plan doesn't pay for the tests and she's had to skip them altogether since she has received no income. She knows this is putting her life in danger, but with no money coming in, she says she has no choice.

*Peter, 34, has been kept awake by anxiety over unpaid bills and the possibility of losing all his clients during lockdown. He has resorted to taking sleeping tablets to help relieve the stress and constant worry.

Money making changes

The couple are considering downgrading their medical aid plan, suspending their car insurance and cancelling a storage unit they had.

In the unit, was furniture and goods from another life which they planned to use when they got a bigger house together. The future, already bleak, now means they could sell some of the goods in storage to try to make extra money.