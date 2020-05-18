Child, 4, found dead in sewer at North West high school

A four-year-old child has died in a sewer outside a North West school, the provincial department of education said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday at Mocoseng village in Mafikeng outside Sejankabo Secondary School.

“At the moment it is not known how the child fell into the sewage drainage. Police are still investigating the matter,” the education department said.

“According to the school's report, criminals steal the sewer lids. The school indicated that every time they replace the lids, criminals simply steal them again. The latest incident happened during the lockdown with schools closed from March 18."

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela was shocked by incident.

“As a department we are saddened by the horrific incident of a child who died within our school premises. We never thought such an incident could happen during the lockdown when everyone is expected to stay at home. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased child and the community of Mocoseng”, she said.