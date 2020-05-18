Mother and two children found murdered in Free State home

A mother and her two children were found murdered in their home in Sasolburg, Free State, on Sunday morning, police said.

Police spokesman Brig Motantsi Makhele said the three bodies were found in a bedroom in their home in Zamdela township.

It appeared the 37-year-old woman and her two sons, aged nine and two, had been stabbed with a sharp object, Makhele said.

He said investigations revealed they had been murdered between Saturday evening and 5am on Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy who was also in the house at the time of the incident was unharmed, he said.

“The husband was not found at the house and the police are trying to trace his whereabouts.”

Anyone with information should please contact the Zamdela police station on 016-9746001 or 016-9746002 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.