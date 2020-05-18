COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Zille criticises Dlamini-Zuma, compares lockdown to 'Nongqawuse and the Great Cattle-Killing'
May 18 2020 - 10:36
Runway repairs, five countries, eight weeks: home sweet home for 78 stranded South Africans
A South African who was a passenger on a five-country repatriation flight which flew 78 South Africans home, starting in Morocco, has described the dramatic and arduous events that led to their return.
"We are a bunch of 78 South Africans who are really relieved to be home. Now we just go through the next phase, which is much simpler than what we have been through already," James de Wet said.
De Wet was one of 28 South Africans who boarded the flight in Casablanca, Morocco, on Saturday morning before the aircraft made four stops along the route to Johannesburg.
May 18 2020 - 10:08
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producers DMs: 'Well done on entertaining the nation'
She raised eyebrows after she said on her official Twitter account that she wanted to talk to the man behind the Zol song, but as it turns out, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma thought the track was “funny”.
The man behind the hit track, music producer and DJ Max Hurrell, posted a screen grab of the minister's message to him on Twitter.
There are clearly no bad vibes.
May 18 2020 - 09:32
WATCH | Soldier's family deploys with him: fighting the war on Covid-19
Around 74,000 members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) were activated by President Cyril Ramaphosa to join the fight against the novel coronavirus from March 27 2020.
Members of the SA Defence Force (SANDF) were deployed across the country on March 27 2020. Soldiers took to the streets to help enforce lockdown regulations in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. TimesLIVE spent some time on duty with the SANDF in Alexandra. Editorial note: Captain Tshepo Mokoka Subscribe to MultimediaLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive Comment Moderation Policy: https://www.timeslive.co.za/comments/
May 18 2020 - 09:32
Helen Zille criticises Dlamini-Zuma, compares lockdown to 'Nongqawuse and the Great Cattle-Killing'
The DA's federal chairperson Helen Zille has again criticised Nkosana Dlamini-Zuma for using the government's lockdown regulations for what she says is “control and authority”, exercising power “for power's sake”.
In a rant on Twitter at the weekend, Zille said the Disaster Management Act, under which the lockdown was declared, gave power to the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, instead of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
May 18 2020 - 09:31
President Ramaphosa to brief world on SA actions on Covid-19
SA's President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday join world leaders at a virtual session of the World Health Assembly (WHA).
Ramaphosa will provide an account of the Covid-19 strategies implemented by SA and the broader AU, which is chaired by South Africa, his office said in a statement.
May 18 2020 - 07:24
Funeral policy cancelled, educational funds put on hold: phlebotomist on lockdown crisis
Cancelling her mom's funeral policy and requesting a payment holiday for her son's education funds.
This is the story of financial strain and uncertainty for a phlebotomist who works at Lancet Laboratories, and who chose to remain anonymous.
She's is hopeful that after lockdown, things will go back to normal and she'll be able to continue taking care of her family.
May 18 2020 - 07:05
Covid-19: School on alternate days or morning, afternoon division mooted
The department of basic education is proposing that the school timetable be rearranged to allow different grades to attend classes on alternate days of the week or in alternate weeks.
Schools could also introduce a platoon system in which pupils in certain grades attend classes in the morning and others in the afternoon.
These are the three options the department's director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, put on the table during a virtual meeting with governing body associations and a principals' association on Sunday.
May 18 2020 - 06:00
IN FULL: 'Greater crisis' looms: 38 doctors plea for non-Covid health care resources
Children going without immunisations, pregnant mothers avoiding antenatal care bookings and a large number of patients with chronic comorbidities not presenting for treatment are among the repercussions of the public's fear of contracting the coronavirus.
As SA seeks to contain the spread of Covid-19, state hospitals across SA have also cut back on services and surgeries, discharged some patients earlier than usual, and even temporarily closed entire hospitals.
May 18 2020 - 06:00
'We fear Covid-19 is overshadowing other health problems': group of doctors write to president
A group of 38 medical practitioners has penned a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa saying they are concerned the Covid-19 pandemic response is overshadowing non-Covid-19 health care problems.
The five-page letter warned that the government’s approach of having hospitals cut back on services and surgeries, discharge some patients earlier than usual and even temporarily close entire hospitals, was detrimental.