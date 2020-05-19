Free State police call for information after discovery of woman's body

Police in Bohlokong in the Free State have launched a murder investigation after a 49-year-old woman was found murdered.

Her body was discovered in a secluded area near a spot commonly known as Shaves.

Brig Motantsi Makhele, provincial police spokesperson, said a passer-by discovered the body on Friday morning and alerted the police.

“The deceased was found lying on her back, naked with her clothes around her. She had bruises on her body and an open wound to the head.

“The motive for the killing is currently unknown. The investigation continues,” Makhele said.

Police urged anyone with information about the murder to contact Detective Capt Screamer Tshabalala on 082 453 0794 or 058 3075810.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane said the killing of women could and would not be tolerated and appealed to anyone with information to assist the police to ensure that justice prevailed.