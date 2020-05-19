Life was better in quarantine, says Western Cape resident

When Zizipho Chwethisa, a cashier at a supermarket in the Bayside Mall, Table View, was told by telephone that she had tested positive for Covid-19 at Dunoon Clinic, she didn’t know what to do.

She stayed in her one-room shack, which she shares with her husband, for five days. Then she contacted her ward councillor, Lubabalo Makeleni, who informed the police. She said a vehicle came to pick her up and dropped her off at a luxury West Coast hotel, the Lagoon Beach Hotel & Spa, where she was kept for five days in quarantine.

It was the first time that she had stayed in such luxury. She said all that people did was watch television, eat three-course meals and a full breakfast, and drink a concoction of ginger, lemon and garlic every day.

There were nurses and doctors on hand at the hotel.

“A doctor came to tell me that I am being discharged and that I must leave and that I have recovered,” she said. It was May 2, and she was free to go back to her community.

She says her husband, when he went to get tested at the Dunoon Clinic, didn’t display any symptoms of the novel coronavirus, and so he was told to go home but to return if he developed symptoms. To date, he has not.