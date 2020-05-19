South Africa

SA Express tells employees they won't be paid and must not return to work

19 May 2020 - 16:14 By Genevieve Quintal
SA Express is nearing the end of its 26-year existence and is set to be the first state-owned enterprise (SOE) to be abandoned by a cash-strapped government.
SA Express is nearing the end of its 26-year existence and is set to be the first state-owned enterprise (SOE) to be abandoned by a cash-strapped government.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES/BRIAN BAHR

SA Express employees have been told they will not be paid and must not return to work, as their contracts of employment have been suspended due to the provisional liquidation of the embattled state-owned airline.

In a letter to the airline’s more than 600 employees last Friday, the liquidators announced the immediate suspension of the contracts, BusinessLIVE reported

SA Express is nearing the end of its 26-year existence and is set to be the first state-owned enterprise (SOE) to be abandoned by a cash-strapped government that has run out of money for bailouts.

The airline, which owes creditors more than R2bn, was placed under provisional liquidation at the high court in Johannesburg on April 29 after its business rescue practitioners, Phahlani Mkhombo and Daniel Terblanche, argued that it had no prospect of survival.

'Reasonable prospects' that Comair can be saved, say rescue practitioners

Comair's business rescue practitioners believe there are reasonable prospects for the airline to be saved.
News
1 hour ago

The final liquidation hearing is expected to take place on June 9. All interested parties have until then to provide reasons to the court on why the airline should not be liquidated.

SA Express, one of the state-owned companies decimated during a decade of state capture, was put into business rescue — a form of bankruptcy protection that seeks to rehabilitate a financially distressed company — after one of its creditors had brought a successful court application in February.

The rescue practitioners applied for liquidation after the government denied them further funding.

The airline’s demise has also been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has grounded the global aviation industry. SA Express suspended operations in March as the country went into lockdown, which closed the country’s skies.

The airline has been unable to pay staff salaries for March. It put in an application to receive money from the UIF to pay salaries but only received a partial payment.

Unions reject plan to wind down SAA and offer 49% pay cut for two months

Most unions representing SA Airways' workers have rejected the Business Rescue Practitioners' proposal to wind down the airline
News
1 day ago

SA Express liquidators have warned employees that if the business is not sold as a going concern within 21 days of the appointment of a final liquidator, their contracts may be terminated and they will be entitled to preferent claims in terms of the Insolvency Act.

The act provides that all employees have a preferent claim of up to R12,000 for salaries and wages and R4,000 in respect of leave pay, or any other form of paid absence and R12,000 in respect of retrenchment pay.

They said these claims would be paid from the free residue funds established once all secured creditors had been paid. Dividends in respect of claims were paid to creditors only after the confirmation by the master of the high court of a liquidation and distribution account.

The liquidators said all contracts of service not already terminated will, unless the liquidator and the employees have agreed on continued employment, automatically end 45 days after the appointment of the final liquidator.

READ MORE:

700 jobs at risk as SA Express is placed under provisional liquidation

SA Express has been placed under provisional liquidation.
News
3 weeks ago

Aviation expert company to chart new path for airline replacing SAA — Gordhan

The job of the business rescue practitioners at SAA was to make the best possible effort to ensure there was a viable business at the end of the ...
News
3 days ago

Acsa seeks R3bn Covid-19 relief from taxpayers over next three years

Airports Company SA (Acsa) says it needs an injection of R3bn from government over the next three years, citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  2. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  3. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  4. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producers DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa
  5. High number of recoveries in Gauteng, with just 54 people in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
X