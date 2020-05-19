SA Express tells employees they won't be paid and must not return to work

SA Express employees have been told they will not be paid and must not return to work, as their contracts of employment have been suspended due to the provisional liquidation of the embattled state-owned airline.

In a letter to the airline’s more than 600 employees last Friday, the liquidators announced the immediate suspension of the contracts, BusinessLIVE reported.

SA Express is nearing the end of its 26-year existence and is set to be the first state-owned enterprise (SOE) to be abandoned by a cash-strapped government that has run out of money for bailouts.

The airline, which owes creditors more than R2bn, was placed under provisional liquidation at the high court in Johannesburg on April 29 after its business rescue practitioners, Phahlani Mkhombo and Daniel Terblanche, argued that it had no prospect of survival.