Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots'

More than 5,000 schools in Covid-19 hot spots across SA, including 929 private schools, will stay shut next month if the cabinet approves a new proposal by the basic education department.

The Sunday Times can reveal exclusively that the department wants schools in Buffalo City, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Mangaung and Nelson Mandela Bay to be regarded as being on lockdown level 5 when others around the country begin reopening on June 1.

Keeping these schools shut would affect 3.7-million pupils and 134,779 teachers.

The proposal - discussed on Wednesday with the National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations (Naisa), which represents nine private schools' associations - is expected to be unveiled when basic education minister Angie Motshekga briefs the media tomorrow about how ready the provinces are to reopen schools.