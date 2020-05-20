South Africa

AfriForum and NPA contradict each other over decision to prosecute Nomgcobo Jiba

20 May 2020 - 11:17 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Civil rights group AfriForum claims the NPA has given an undertaking to prosecute former deputy director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba, pictured. But the NPA says it has not yet made a decision on the matter.
Civil rights group AfriForum claims the NPA has given an undertaking to prosecute former deputy director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba, pictured. But the NPA says it has not yet made a decision on the matter.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Cornel van Heerden

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has not yet made a decision on whether to prosecute former prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba.

“The matter is still under consideration,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

This is contrary to AfriForum's statement that the NPA has given it an undertaking that it will prosecute Jiba.

Mjonondwane would not comment.

“The National Prosecuting Authority informed AfriForum’s private prosecution unit in writing that it will prosecute advocate Nomgcobo Jiba, former NPA head.

“This about-turn came after AfriForum and its advocate Gerrie Nel threatened the NPA with a mandamus in November 2019 to take a decision on the prosecution of Jiba. [AfriForum's] private prosecution unit announced a while back that it wants to prosecute Jiba privately,” AfriForum said.

AfriForum said the NPA had said  the dossier against Jiba was safely locked away in a vault and was never lost.

“Jiba’s prosecution follows the private prosecution unit’s indication that Nel would be prosecuting Jiba for fraud and perjury on behalf of Gen Johan Booysen, former head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal. Jiba is described all around as someone who formed part of former president Jacob Zuma’s inner circle,” AfriForum said.

“The NPA’s about-turn on prosecuting Jiba is not only a victory for AfriForum, but for everyone in the country who believes in equality before the law and who is against state capture. It is a pity that the private prosecution unit first had to apply pressure to the NPA to simply do its work and prosecute prima facie cases,” said Kallie Kriel, AfriForum's CEO.

Jiba was fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019 together with former special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi after they were found to be unfit for office by an inquiry chaired by retired Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro.

READ MORE

Nomgcobo Jiba to start 2020 as a pupil advocate

There is no barrier to Jiba's doing pupillage and subsequently practising as an advocate, as efforts to have her struck from the roll of advocates ...
News
5 months ago

Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi should not return to NPA, says parliament

Parliament's portfolio committee on justice and correctional services on Wednesday recommended that the National Assembly should not restore ...
Politics
5 months ago

Nomgcobo Jiba gives up fight to get her NPA job back, wants to move on

Jiba says she has to move on with her life after the ‘relentless persecution I have faced in the discharge of my functions as a prosecutor’
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Department's plans for staggered schooling gets the thumbs up South Africa
  2. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producer's DMs: 'Well done on ... South Africa
  3. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  4. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  5. It's official: Schools will reopen on June 1 for matrics and grade 7s South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X