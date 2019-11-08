Nomgcobo Jiba gives up fight to get her NPA job back, wants to move on

Former deputy National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Nomgcobo Jiba does not want to be reinstated to her erstwhile job as she wants to move on with her life.

BusinessLIVE reported that Jiba made this submission in a letter to the parliamentary portfolio committee on justice and correctional services, which was tasked with determining whether she should be reinstated to her job as deputy national director of public prosecutions or remain fired.

In the letter, Jiba remained steadfast that she had discharged her functions with impeccable personal integrity, never accepted a bribe nor acted corruptly, and was not persuaded by anyone to continue or discontinue any prosecution.

Jiba, who was considered former president Jacob Zuma’s go-to person in the NPA, was axed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019 together with former special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi after they were found to be unfit for office by an inquiry chaired by retired constitutional court justice Yvonne Mokgoro.