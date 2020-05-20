Concerns on reopening of schools dominate social media - 'it's not yet safe'

Parents and guardians are flooding Twitter to express concerns about the reopening of schools, after basic education minister Angie Motshekga's announcement on Tuesday.

Motshekga said schools would reopen in a staggered fashion, with pupils in grade 7 and grade 12 returning to school on June 1.

The revised school calendar will be gazetted “soon” and will provide dates of the reopening and closing of schools, as well as breaks.

Motshekga quoted a Unicef framework as she warned that keeping pupils out of school for too long, would result in some dropping out for good.