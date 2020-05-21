Sihle Zikalala calls on KZN to show 'great hospitality' to Cuban doctors

KwaZulu-Natal MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the doctors will be deployed to iLembe, eThekwini and uMgungundlovu as these districts have the highest infection rate in the province.

Cuban doctor Hernan Zaldivar said the warm welcome KwaZulu-Natal gave the doctors was “spectacular”.

“It's a real honour being here. We feel as we are part of the family. The people of KwaZulu-Natal can count on us for medical care and everything that they need. We will work with our hearts. We will work harder. It doesn’t matter the place or weather, we will be providing the medical care for everyone.”

Zikalala added that SA would help Cuba in its battle for fair trade.

“We must also say, the world must be different after Covid-19. Together we must fight for quality universal health care, for the reform of the UN Security Council, and for fair trade, including the end of the embargo against Cuba.”

The South African Communist Party applauded the government for bringing the Cubans to SA.

“We believe that working with these Cuban doctors, our provincial government will not only allocate them districts and localities where they will be deployed, but they will also form a critical resource and advice to the provincial coronavirus command centre (PCCC), which will allow all the critical voices to add value in our fight against the pandemic. We support the Cuba-South Africa relations against the onslaught and interference of the US undermining Cuban right to self-determination.

“We applaud the government for continuing to strengthen the long-established ties between our people. We welcome the Cuban doctors and know our communities will embrace them as they have for decades all over KwaZulu-Natal and the country at large,” said SACP provincial spokesperson Sifiso Gwala.