Continuing ban on alcohol and tobacco is life threatening for addicts: expert

The ongoing ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco products during the lockdown has tortured and left addicted South Africans with severe withdrawal symptoms.

This is according to substance use disorder specialist Dr Duncan Laurenson.

Laurenson, who manages the detoxification programme at Akeso Stepping Stones and Kenilworth in Cape Town, said the extended lockdown had caused some to run out of their personal stock of alcohol and they may now be in withdrawal, which can be life-threatening in some cases.

“There is little doubt that the ban on alcohol has brought with it a number of benefits to our society including a reduction in violence and trauma as a result of accidents caused by intoxication,” said Laurenson.

The government’s decision to ban the sale of these products was influenced by the need to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections, however Laurenson said the ban could potentially have a darker side.

“Sudden alcohol withdrawal in a heavily addicted person may cause a range of symptoms that can vary from being physically and psychologically uncomfortable to life-threatening. Mild symptoms include mood swings, irritability, anxiety, fatigue and insomnia, which in some individuals may last for weeks and even months.