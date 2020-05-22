South Africa

WATCH | Felixton College's class of 2020 share moving message to Ramaphosa

22 May 2020 - 07:42 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The pupils of Felixton College put together a moving video for President Cyril Ramaphosa, sending thanks and messages of hope.
The pupils of Felixton College put together a moving video for President Cyril Ramaphosa, sending thanks and messages of hope.
Image: Screenshot/Felixyon College

“Dear Mr President, hope is not cancelled.”

These are the words of kindness from the class of 2020 from Felixton College, near Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal, to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The pupils put together the moving video for Ramaphosa, sending thanks and messages of hope.

“The Class of 2020 is remaining steadfast in the hope that the academic year will be salvaged.

“We are so proud of you guys and cannot wait to see you back at school again,” wrote Felixton College on Facebook.

The video begins with the pupils saying, “Dear Mr President, we want to say thank you for being the leader that you are and for showing us that there is light at the end of this tunnel.”

" ... we learn not to take things for granted like before ... to appreciate every hug, to do the things you might be scared to do, to live ... because in an instant everything could change,” it said at the end.

MORE

Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize applauded for 'greatest effort' against Covid-19 in Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize's leadership during the Covid-19 crisis has once again received praise
Politics
1 month ago

MK veterans praise Cyril Ramaphosa but oppose sale of cigarettes

The veterans association has lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa for  "excellent hard work" in leading an impressive government response to the Covid-19 ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Sihle Zikalala calls on KZN to show 'great hospitality' to Cuban doctors

Premier Sihle Zikalala has called on the people of KwaZulu-Natal to show "great hospitality" to the 28 Cuban doctors deployed in the province to help ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. I can't guarantee that nobody will die: Angie Motshekga on reopening schools South Africa
  2. Zweli Mkhize takes on top scientist over controversial lockdown comments South Africa
  3. SA is moving to a level 3 lockdown — but will Western Cape also be moving? South Africa
  4. WATCH | From vibrators to zol - six times Max Hurrell remixed funny moments ... South Africa
  5. Two-day-old baby dies from Covid-19 as SA cases climb past 18,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
X