WATCH | Felixton College's class of 2020 share moving message to Ramaphosa

“Dear Mr President, hope is not cancelled.”

These are the words of kindness from the class of 2020 from Felixton College, near Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal, to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The pupils put together the moving video for Ramaphosa, sending thanks and messages of hope.

“The Class of 2020 is remaining steadfast in the hope that the academic year will be salvaged.

“We are so proud of you guys and cannot wait to see you back at school again,” wrote Felixton College on Facebook.

The video begins with the pupils saying, “Dear Mr President, we want to say thank you for being the leader that you are and for showing us that there is light at the end of this tunnel.”

" ... we learn not to take things for granted like before ... to appreciate every hug, to do the things you might be scared to do, to live ... because in an instant everything could change,” it said at the end.