How to escape the virus, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
Here's what's hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
In the coronavirus danger zone we will have to move carefully, but just because you are exposed to the virus does not automatically mean that you will get ill.
As more people start moving around when we move to the next levels of lockdown, there will be more and more points of contact where you can get the virus. But if you understand how this corona infection works, you can manage your own risk better.
Projections suggest that up to 1.2 million people in SA could be infected and 50,000 could die by November.
We know we'll be in the danger zone for a long time but we'll have to get on with life and do what we can to avoid hospitalisation.
We will have to move carefully, but just because you are exposed to the virus does not mean that you will automatically get ill.
Read more on how to keep yourself safe and other corona-related news and analysis in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.
Only R10 for the first month!
Critical to your safety is exposure over prolonged periods, says Dr Erin Bromage, a professor in infectious diseases at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. The longer your exposure, the greater the risk of infection.
When you go shopping, these are the factors to keep in mind: the bigger the space, the smaller the number of people and the shorter the amount of time spent, the better. The chances of you getting infected by a fellow shopper who just walks past you are very slim.
You could of course also get the virus from touching your shopping or the trolley or basket, but you can disinfect these yourself to keep the risk down.
We know by now that the three most important ways to avoid the virus if you have to go out are to wash your hands, wear a mask, and keep your distance from others.
Use all you have in your arsenal to stay safe, and stay home.
Read the full article in this week's Vrye Weekblad
Must-read articles in this week's Vrye Weekblad
FREE TO READ – DANGER ZONE | There is good news and bad: The virus seems to have a mild effect on teens and children but projections have shown that by November 50,000 in SA could be dead due to Covid-19.
WHAT'S YOUR LEVEL? | Max du Preez went to the townships and saw no signs of lockdown Level 4.
FREE TO READ – RIGHT ON Q | Who is the secretive Q? What is this mysterious movement called Qanon that is preparing for the Great Awakening? We jump down the rabbit hole to find out.
IT'S NOT REALLY ABOUT THE ENTJIES | The minister of tobacco's utterings led Anastasia de Vries' thoughts to illusions of sex, zol and saliva. And then her students started telling their stories of hunger and fear.
FREE TO READ – DON'T ROAR, CYRIL | Do you want Cyril to roar? Be careful what you wish for.