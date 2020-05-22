How to escape the virus, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Critical to your safety is exposure over prolonged periods, says Dr Erin Bromage, a professor in infectious diseases at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. The longer your exposure, the greater the risk of infection.

When you go shopping, these are the factors to keep in mind: the bigger the space, the smaller the number of people and the shorter the amount of time spent, the better. The chances of you getting infected by a fellow shopper who just walks past you are very slim.

You could of course also get the virus from touching your shopping or the trolley or basket, but you can disinfect these yourself to keep the risk down.

We know by now that the three most important ways to avoid the virus if you have to go out are to wash your hands, wear a mask, and keep your distance from others.

Use all you have in your arsenal to stay safe, and stay home.