Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize applauded for 'greatest effort' against Covid-19 in Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize's leadership in the fight against Covid-19 has again received praise.

The pair have been applauded by The Council on Foreign Relations on the decision to institute a 21-day nationwide lockdown to halt the spread of the virus and providing daily, forthright briefings that are perceived as credible.

The council said the lockdown, which is now its 13th day and set to end on April 16, was one of the strictest enforced outside China, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.