South Africa

Four bust with dagga at police vehicle check point in Northern Cape

23 May 2020 - 11:58 By TimesLIVE
Some of the bags of dagga seized by Northern Cape police at a checkpoint in Campbell.
Image: Supplied

Four men have been arrested at a police vehicle check point at Campbell in the Northern Cape after being found in possession of large quantities of dagga.

Police said three men, aged 40, 49 and 51 were arrested at the checkpoint along the N8 road in Campbell at about 11pm on Thursday after being caught with four bags of dagga.

The following morning, at about 3am, a 37-year-old man purporting to be transporting newspapers was arrested at the checkpoint after being found with a bag of dagga.

“The vehicles used by the suspects have been confiscated as they were used in the commission of crime,” police said.

