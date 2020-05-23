An army of youth myth-busters: Curbing the viral threat to public health communications

After SA’s first coronavirus case on March 5, President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken quick and decisive action to combat the spread of this deadly virus. But there is another killer that has reared its head during this time: misinformation about Covid-19.

The government’s swift, transparent, multisectoral response and respect for health expert advice has been compared to that of Taiwan and Singapore. Many presumed that these Asian countries would be worst-hit due to their proximity and trade ties with China yet they have effectively managed to contain the outbreak.

Our government is managing several challenges at the same time. The most critical is to contain the spread of the virus, capacitate our health system to cope with the anticipated influx of cases, and ensure the economy can keep ticking given the pressure exerted on it by the pandemic.

Containing the spread of so-called fake news and myth-mongering which in turn results in stigmatisation, is an additional and unprecedented challenge.