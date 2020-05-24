South Africa

Correctional services department records 709 Covid-19 cases

24 May 2020 - 10:59 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The department of correctional services has recorded 709 Covid-19 cases.
The department of correctional services has recorded 709 Covid-19 cases.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

There are 236 officials working for the department of correctional services and 473 inmates who have contracted Covid-19.

This brings the total number of cases to 709, the department said in an update on the impact of the coronavirus.

The department announced recently that it was releasing 19,000 inmates to slow the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country's overcrowded prisons.

“The Western Cape recorded additional cases of three officials and two inmates, while the Eastern Cape registered a case of an official,” said correctional services spokesperson  Singabakho Nxumalo.

The number of recoveries, as of Saturday, stood at 137.

The breakdown of Covid-19 cases in the department is:

• Eastern Cape: 488 cases, 72 recoveries and two deaths

• Western Cape: 197 cases, 53 recoveries and two deaths

• Limpopo: two cases and one recovery

• Gauteng: 16 cases, 10 recoveries

• Northern Cape: two cases

• Free State: one case

• KwaZulu-Natal: two cases

• Head Office: one case and one recovery.

MORE

Eastern Cape prison records 34 new Covid-19 infections, taking number of cases in SA prisons to 654

SA's prison system has recorded 34 new Covid-19 infections as of Tuesday.
News
4 days ago

Covid-19 cases in prisons pass 600

The number of coronavirus infections in SA’s prison system has jumped to 605, with the Western Cape accounting for as many as 24 new cases.
News
5 days ago

Correctional services department records five new Covid-19 cases

The correctional services department has recorded five new cases of Covid-19.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban News
  2. President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about pandemic on Sunday South Africa
  3. WATCH | Police to be probed after female jogger forced into police van South Africa
  4. More than 100,000 sign Mmusi Maimane's petition against reopening schools South Africa
  5. Will the tobacco ban be rolled into SA's level 3 lockdown regulations? South Africa

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X