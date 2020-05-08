Correctional services department records five new Covid-19 cases

The department said it had also recorded three recoveries in the Western Cape. The total number of recoveries countrywide stands at 87.

According to the department, the Eastern Cape has 36 officials and 66 inmates who have tested positive for Covid-19. The province has two deaths and 58 recoveries.

There are 56 officials and three inmates with Covid-19 in the Western Cape, with 27 recoveries and one death under investigation.

Two officials tested positive in Limpopo. The province has recorded one recovery.

Gauteng has recorded four officials and nine inmates with Covid-19.

There is one recovery at the department's head office.