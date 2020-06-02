South Africa

219 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng

02 June 2020 - 13:22 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A total of 4,231 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Gauteng, said the provincial health department on Tuesday.
Image: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

A total of 4,231 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Gauteng, said the provincial health department on Tuesday, with 219 people receiving treatment in hospitals.  

Spokesperson for the department Kwara Kekana said the province had also seen 2,154 Covid-19 recoveries.

The fatality rate remains at 33 cases.

Johannesburg is the epicentre of the virus in the province with 1,956 cases and 15 deaths, according to a breakdown in terms of districts.

It is followed by Ekurhuleni with 868 cases and 10 deaths. Tshwane comes third with 512 cases and four deaths.

Kekana said the West Rand had 373 cases and four deaths. The Sedibeng district remained the only district with no deaths.

Areas which account for the most infections are Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton.

Kekana said 13,738 people were traced after coming into contact with those with the virus, however most of them had since been cleared: “10,550 people have completed the 14 days' monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” she added.

