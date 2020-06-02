Joburg woman says she was assaulted after asking metro cop to wear a mask

A woman who was allegedly assaulted by an Ekurhuleni metro police officer was on Tuesday receiving treatment at the Botshelong Empilweni Hospital in Vosloorus.

Thalente Ngidi said she had suffered two fractures on her nose, and doctors were waiting for the swelling to subside before they could perform surgery.

“I am in pain,” she told TimesLIVE from her hospital bed on Tuesday.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said it was aware of the allegations made in a video shared on social media.

“We studied the video clip and requested ourinternal affairsunit to intervene,” said acting chief superintendent Kobeli Mokheseng.

He advised Ngidi to register a complaint at the metro police department’s head offices in Kempton Park.

The video footage does not show the alleged assault.

Ngidi said the incident happened on Monday when she and her sister-in-law were stopped by metro police officers. Ngidi was a passenger in the car.

“My biggest mistake was to ask the officer to wear a mask. He refused. I asked him again, and he again refused. He asked me what it has to do with me. I then took a picture with the intention of wanting to report him for breaking the law. When I started taking pictures, he came to my side and pulled me out of the car,” Ngidi said.