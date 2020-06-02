South Africa

Missing KZN Grade 1 pupil found dead, woman arrested

02 June 2020 - 16:20 By Orrin Singh
Six-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo's body was found in a sugarcane field in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Six-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo's body was found in a sugarcane field in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

The body of six-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo has been found in a sugarcane field in Riet Valley, just outside Glendale, north of Durban. 

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker confirmed the body of the Grade 1 pupil had been located by members of the SA Police Service K9 Search and Rescue Unit on Tuesday. 

Naicker said this follows the arrest of a 42-year-old woman in connection with Alexia's disappearance. 

02 June 2020 Missing 6 year old girl found - Dead IPSS Medical Rescue’s Search and Rescue division assisted SAPS K9...

Posted by IPSS Medical Rescue on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

It is understood the arrested woman was known to Alexia. 

"On the evening of 31 May 2020, police at Umhlali received a report about the kidnapping of a six-year-old child. The mother of the child reported that she was travelling on Glendale Road near Shayamoya with her two children, aged six and 14, when the kidnapping occurred."

The mother said when she approached a speed hump near Shayamoya, an unknown man opened the door of her vehicle and snatched the six-year-old, who was asleep on the rear seat.

"She fled from the scene and reported the incident to the police. After an intensive investigation, a 42-year-old woman was taken in for questioning by police yesterday (Monday)."

Naicker said detectives enlisted the services of the Umhlali Search and Rescue to assist with the search for the missing child.

"The body of the missing child was located in a sugarcane field in Riet Valley."

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Search and Rescue division also assisted with the search. 

IPPS' Paul Herbst commended the dedicated officers and detectives who persevered to find Alexia. 

"We would also like to thank the farming community and residents of Glendale who assisted with the search," he said. 

The woman will be charged for murder and is expected to appear int the Umhlali magistrate's court on Wednesday. 

Search for 'kidnapped' KZN grade 1 pupil intensifies

It's been almost 48 hours since six-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo was allegedly snatched from the back seat of her mother's vehicle near Shakaskraal, ...
News
4 hours ago

KZN women arrested after newborn boy kidnapped from hospital

Two women in KwaZulu-Natal have been arrested after they kidnapped a newborn boy.
News
1 week ago

Bail hearing in hospital for injured MDC Alliance leaders

The 'MDC Alliance Three' are accused of taking part in an illegal demonstration on May 13.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X