Missing KZN Grade 1 pupil found dead, woman arrested
The body of six-year-old Alexia Nyamadzawo has been found in a sugarcane field in Riet Valley, just outside Glendale, north of Durban.
Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker confirmed the body of the Grade 1 pupil had been located by members of the SA Police Service K9 Search and Rescue Unit on Tuesday.
Naicker said this follows the arrest of a 42-year-old woman in connection with Alexia's disappearance.
02 June 2020 Missing 6 year old girl found - Dead IPSS Medical Rescue’s Search and Rescue division assisted SAPS K9...Posted by IPSS Medical Rescue on Tuesday, June 2, 2020
It is understood the arrested woman was known to Alexia.
"On the evening of 31 May 2020, police at Umhlali received a report about the kidnapping of a six-year-old child. The mother of the child reported that she was travelling on Glendale Road near Shayamoya with her two children, aged six and 14, when the kidnapping occurred."
The mother said when she approached a speed hump near Shayamoya, an unknown man opened the door of her vehicle and snatched the six-year-old, who was asleep on the rear seat.
"She fled from the scene and reported the incident to the police. After an intensive investigation, a 42-year-old woman was taken in for questioning by police yesterday (Monday)."
Naicker said detectives enlisted the services of the Umhlali Search and Rescue to assist with the search for the missing child.
"The body of the missing child was located in a sugarcane field in Riet Valley."
IPSS Medical Rescue’s Search and Rescue division also assisted with the search.
IPPS' Paul Herbst commended the dedicated officers and detectives who persevered to find Alexia.
"We would also like to thank the farming community and residents of Glendale who assisted with the search," he said.
The woman will be charged for murder and is expected to appear int the Umhlali magistrate's court on Wednesday.