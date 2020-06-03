South Africa

North West school to remain closed after principal tests positive for Covid-19

03 June 2020 - 09:29 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A 56-year-old North West principal has tested positive for Covid-19 after feeling unwell this week, said the provincial department of education on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo

A 56-year-old North West principal has tested positive for Covid-19 after feeling ill this week, said the provincial department of education on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Elias Malindi said the principal reported he was unwell on Monday and proceeded to see a doctor.

“On arrival the doctor suggested a test for Covid-19 since the school principal was showing symptoms. The results confirmed the positive status on Tuesday, June 2, and immediately the principal was subjected to a 14 days' self quarantine,” said Malindi.

MEC for Education Mmaphefo Matsemela expressed shock at the news and said the school would be closed immediately.

“As the department we are very much shocked to learn about this news. We are working with the department of health who have advised us to close the school with immediate effect.

“We will be relying on their expert advice throughout this period,” said Matsemela.

She added the school will remain closed until all necessary investigations were concluded.

