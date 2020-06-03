South Africa

Remove restrictions on Covid-19 relief funds: Nafcoc plea to government

03 June 2020 - 08:41 By TimesLIVE
Nafcoc also urged all small businesses, including spazas, supermarkets, bottle and liquor stores, contractors and transport operators, to adhere to strict Covid-19 guidelines as they trade during lockdown level 3.
Nafcoc also urged all small businesses, including spazas, supermarkets, bottle and liquor stores, contractors and transport operators, to adhere to strict Covid-19 guidelines as they trade during lockdown level 3.
Image: Esa Alexander

The National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging the government to demonstrably come out in support of struggling small business owners whose enterprises have been severely affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

“It is our considered view that all businesses were indiscriminately affected by the Covid-19 restrictions and, therefore, government and other institutions should extend a helping hand to these struggling businesses without insistence on restrictive preconditions,” said Nafcoc.

“Moreover, an increasing number of our members say they have been rejected when they applied for various Covid-19 relief funds announced by government to respond to the pandemic.”

Nafcoc called for an audit and other information on how the relief funds, including the Solidarity Fund, are being distributed.

“We cannot allow a situation where these funds are allocated in the dark. We need transparency and accountability.”

READ MORE

BACK TO WORK | Half a million job losses expected after lockdown

As millions of South Africans head back to work on Monday after more than two months of lockdown, economists and business experts warn that almost ...
News
2 days ago

KZN to give back over R6bn to national government for Covid-19 relief funds

The KwaZulu-Natal government will repurpose its budget and return R6.21bn to the national government for the 2020/21 financial year as part of its ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Tourism minister announces R30m fund for guides hit hard by lockdown

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has announced a new R30m fund to benefit tour guides who were hit hard by the close of the industry during ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X