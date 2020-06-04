Many fail to pay bills, want food parcels and worry about education: poll

Both low and high income communities feel the government needs to provide more food relief to the poor, but they do not share similar concerns about paying bills or schools reopening during the extended lockdown.

This is according to an online multilingual Covid-19 Democracy Survey by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) conducted in April and May.

Prof Kate Alexander, director at the Centre for Social Change at UJ, said many people stated they were struggling to pay bills and keep afloat during the pandemic, something privileged people handled better.

“A majority of adults said food parcels should be given to everyone who needs them. The parcels initially provided were expected to last three weeks but lockdown has been going on for more. As such, the extension of lockdown was less popular among the less fortunate”

Many people with lower incomes said they had gone to bed hungry during the lockdown.

“About 89% of participants said they were very concerned about the effect of the pandemic on their general financial situation,” Alexander said.