HIV-positive patients who take ARVs 'not at greater risk of contracting Covid-19'

South Africans who are HIV-positive and take antiretrovirals are not at greater risk of contracting Covid-19, a local expert said on Thursday.

The revelation comes after experts around the world expressed concern about the effect of the pandemic on SA, which has the most people afflicted with HIV of any country.

However, clinician Dr Kairoonisha Mahomed, who runs an HIV clinic in Johannesburg, says that HIV-positive individuals who remain on treatment and whose viral loads are at undetectable levels are likely to be at no greater risk of contracting Covid-19.

“The treatment and management of HIV has improved in leaps and bounds in recent years, to such an extent that it has become a highly manageable chronic condition. And, while there is much that we are still learning about the Covid-19 virus, there is no reason to believe that a properly managed HIV-positive individual whose viral load is suppressed is at any greater risk from Covid-19 than the rest of the population,” said Mahomet.