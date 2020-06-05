Education department is happy with KZN schools to open on Monday, but unions disagree

The national department of basic education has given KwaZulu-Natal schools the thumbs-up to return to school on Monday but unions are adamant they are not ready.

On Friday, deputy education minister Regina Mhaule announced that she is happy for pupils to return to school. This after she visited three rural schools in Mtubatuba, northern KwaZulu-Natal: Siyathuthuka Primary School, Ikusasalethu High School and Ingaqa Full Service School.

Though schools in the area are waiting for the distribution of water tanks by the department of water & sanitation, Mhaule believes they are “99% ready”.

“From the three schools that I visited, especially since these schools are in an area of deep, rural KwaZulu-Natal, then it tells me that KZN is ready. They have all the PPEs and sanitation necessary,” said Mhaule.

Schools nationwide are being inspected to check their status ahead of their reopening after a directive from national education minister Angie Motshekga that grade 7 and matric pupils would return to school on June 8.

“As far as I’m concerned, schools are clean, yes they are old schools built by their communities. Yet in the state that they are, they are clean,” said Mhaule.