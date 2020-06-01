Blanket opening of schools 'would have been risky': Angie Motshekga

“I didn't want principals to first hear from the media that they can't receive learners before we speak to them directly. I had to engage with association of school principals, leadership of schools both private and independent because they were also using the date,” she said.

“I just could not jump other steps especially with people who were affected. Principals had to know what to communicate to parents.”

Motshekga revealed that she had to also fend off the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which was threatening to interdict Monday's reopening of schools. She said she also had to allay the fears of organisations representing learners with special needs.

At Saturday's meeting, the council received three reports – one on the state of readiness from a research consortium co-ordinated by the National Education Collaboration Trust, the second on the state of delivery of water tanks and water supply by Rand Water, and the third a technical report from the heads of education departments committee on the state of readiness for the phased-in reopening of schools.

“Based on these reports, it became clear that the sector was at different levels of readiness. We are allowed to reopen schools only if we meet requirements to the full. Those reports confirmed that in some instances we were 80% [ready]; in other provinces we were 96%. We were not all at the same level,” said Motshekga.

“In the main, it was this reason that the CEM determined the sector requires more time to mop up the state of readiness for schools reopening.”

Critical to the reopening of school is absolute compliance with all health and safety requirements pronounced by the health department.

During her personal visits to schools, principals told Motshekga that teachers were not ready to teach as they were still dealing with curriculum issues. In some cases, the teachers were themselves anxious and still needed to settle down. In some cases there had been a schedule on the arrival of teachers at schools but the support staff had not been back and still needed to be inducted.

“There were schools which were very ready, and there were schools that were not ready,” she said.