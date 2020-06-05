South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | A teenager's deadly secret

05 June 2020 - 18:08 By Nicole Engelbrecht

On December 3 2001, the body of an unidentified man was found in Moreleta Park, Pretoria. Eighteen months later, a teenager would confess to his teacher that he and six of his friends had been keeping a deadly secret.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY:

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

PODCAST | Lockdown murders – violent crime can’t be contained

Although crime statistics have significantly decreased during lockdown, the worst offenders have continued to hunt their prey and carry out their ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Sipho Dube – a phantom serial killer

Between 2002 and 2003, Sipho Dube drifted between the mine dumps of Johannesburg, luring unsuspecting children with promises of money, toys and ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | A killer beside me: the murder of Taliep Petersen

When we think about the term domestic violence, we usually picture a woman being abused, whether physically or emotionally, by her male partner
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Gabriela: lured to her death

On July 29 2015, hotel staff at an upmarket hotel in Camps Bay, Cape Town, discovered the brutally beaten and defiled body of one of their guests.
News
1 month ago

X