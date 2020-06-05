True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | A teenager's deadly secret
05 June 2020 - 18:08
On December 3 2001, the body of an unidentified man was found in Moreleta Park, Pretoria. Eighteen months later, a teenager would confess to his teacher that he and six of his friends had been keeping a deadly secret.
