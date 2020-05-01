South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Gabriela: lured to her death

01 May 2020 - 13:15 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Convicted murderer Diego Dougherty-Novella in the Cape Town magistrate's courts.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff/Sunday Times

On July 29 2015, hotel staff at an upmarket hotel in Camps Bay, Cape Town, discovered the brutally beaten and defiled body of one of their guests.

Gabriela Kabrins Alban, who was 39 years old, was an American tourist who had booked into the hotel with her Guatemalan boyfriend, Diego Dougherty-Novella.

As the global spotlight was aimed on the South African judicial system, investigations would lead police in strange directions.

Drugs, alternative medicines, possible gang affiliations and hallucinations would all be aspects that would draw attention away from the core issue in this case – domestic violence.

In episode 28, True Crime South Africa explores the backgrounds of both the victim and the perpetrator, and delves into the side issues that make up this strange and horrifying case.   

LISTEN TO THE RIVETING STORY HERE: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

