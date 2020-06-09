South Africa

One person dead, 5 injured as building collapses in Durban CBD

09 June 2020 - 10:20 By Orrin Singh
Paramedics are at the scene of a building collapse at the corner of Dr Goonam and Dr Yusuf Dadoo streets in Durban.
Image: Life EMS

One person died and five others were injured when a building collapsed at the corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo and Goonam streets in central Durban on Tuesday morning.

Leon Fourie, Life EMS operations manager, said emergency services responded to the call after the structural collapse at Noor Chambers.

Robert McKenzie of KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Service confirmed that one person died, five people were transported via ambulance to hospital for treatment and three other people, who were trapped in the building, were not injured.

This is a developing story.

