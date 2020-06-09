The man who kicked off the 2010 World Cup

“As soon as the ball left my foot, I knew it was going in. Everything about it was perfect. It was just a surreal moment. It took me back to when I was a kid, the joy I had when I played football. When I was a kid, I used to dream about scoring important goals. Whenever we would score, we would run around and celebrate while cheering for ourselves.”

That afternoon, the whole continent and many parts of the world (except for Mexico) cheered for Tshabalala when he scored the goal that officially opened the 2010 World Cup.

The image of him in full flight with hands outstretched after beating a dejected Óscar Pérez, who was left sprawled on the ground, is one of three iconic pictures in a career that saw Tshabalala win every trophy on offer in the country, make the most appearances in the Soweto Derby between rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, and become the third most capped Bafana Bafana player of all time.

The most iconic photograph of the former Chiefs captain is of him clad in red and white, the same colours he would wear at his first professional club, Free State Stars. In the picture his hair is “greyish”, inspired by Amakhosi legend Jabu Mahlangu. Tshabalala is wearing white gloves and oversized boots that he borrowed from a friend. The photo was taken in the early 2000s, when Tshabalala was playing amateur football for the Phiri Red Lions of Soweto.