The man who lifted the nation to its feet scoring the magnificent opening goal of the 2010 Fifa World Cup for Bafana Bafana has turned his attention to lifting victims of racism‚ also telling President Cyril Ramaphosa that a system that favours the minority must change in South Africa.

Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ ahead of Thursday’s 10-year anniversary of the day he put Bafana Bafana 1-0 ahead in the 55th minute of the opening 1-1 draw against Mexico at Soccer City on June 11 2010 of the first World Cup on African soil‚ was invited to be part of an indaba this weekend hosted by Ramaphosa on racism.

“It was an online dialogue and the discussion was around racism‚ and police brutality‚ and the defence force in our society‚” former Kaizer Chiefs star Tshabalala told an online press conference of the SA Football Journalism Association (Safja).

“It’s important for one to be involved in public matters‚ to have a voice‚ because we go through so many challenges.