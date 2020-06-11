Eusebius McKaiser to leave 702
Radio 702 announced on Thursday that it is parting ways with talk show host Eusebius McKaiser.
"@Radio702 has invested in understanding what listeners – current and future – look for. Times change and so do lineups. Choosing a new direction doesn't mean we don’t value past contributions, it just means we embrace a different future. We thank Eusebius and wish him well," the station tweeted.
McKaiser confirmed that he was leaving the station. In a statement issued on Twitter, he said: "Friends and loyal listeners of The Eusebius McKaiser Show on 702, I can confirm that I am leaving 702. I am deeply moved by your voluminous messages of support and love".
He said despite the fact that his show had grown, he had decided to pursue projects he had been "neglecting", to which he wanted to devote time.
"It really isn't deep. I have the irritating trait of enjoying multiple careers as writer, analyst, consultant, lecturer and broadcaster, and I want to divvy up my time differently going forward," he said.
McKaiser's last show will be on Friday next week.