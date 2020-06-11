South Africa

Eusebius McKaiser to leave 702

11 June 2020 - 21:27 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Radio host Eusebius McKaiser will be leaving 702 to pursue other projects.
Radio host Eusebius McKaiser will be leaving 702 to pursue other projects.
Image: Supplied

Radio 702 announced on Thursday that it is parting ways with talk show host Eusebius McKaiser.

"@Radio702 has invested in understanding what listeners – current and future – look for. Times change and so do lineups. Choosing a new direction doesn't mean we don’t value past contributions, it just means we embrace a different future. We thank Eusebius and wish him well," the station tweeted.

McKaiser confirmed that he was leaving the station. In a statement issued on Twitter, he said: "Friends and loyal listeners of The Eusebius McKaiser Show on 702, I can confirm that I am leaving 702. I am deeply moved by your voluminous messages of support and love".

He said despite the fact that his show had grown, he had decided to pursue projects he had been "neglecting", to which he wanted to devote time.

"It really isn't deep. I have the irritating trait of enjoying multiple careers as writer, analyst, consultant, lecturer and broadcaster, and I want to divvy up my time differently going forward," he said.

McKaiser's last show will be on Friday next week.

MORE:

Redi Tlhabi questions logic behind reopening of churches under level 3 lockdown

Redi Tlhabi weighs in on reopening of places of worship such as churches, mosques and synagogues under strict conditions from June 1.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | Redi Tlhabi discusses Khwezi with Eusebius McKaiser

"The trauma and depression followed her everywhere she went."
Books
1 year ago

Tumi Morake recalls having rifles pointed at her while seven months pregnant

'I’ve had rifles pointed at me, seven months pregnant wondering how threatening I looked'.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Sizwe Dhlomo on his new radio gig

'I don’t want to get too soppy or sentimental but the love you’ve shown me over the last 15 years ... is really amazing and appreciated'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
Gang shootings spike, leading to law enforcement operations in Cape Town's ...
X