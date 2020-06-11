Eusebius McKaiser to leave 702

McKaiser confirmed that he was leaving the station. In a statement issued on Twitter, he said: "Friends and loyal listeners of The Eusebius McKaiser Show on 702, I can confirm that I am leaving 702. I am deeply moved by your voluminous messages of support and love".

He said despite the fact that his show had grown, he had decided to pursue projects he had been "neglecting", to which he wanted to devote time.