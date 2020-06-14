Daveyton woman's body found under boyfriend's bed, wrapped in blanket

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after the body of his girlfriend was found wrapped in a blanket under his bed.

Police spokesperson Raider Ubisi said the man was arrested on Sunday morning at Gabon informal settlement, near Daveyton on the East Rand, where he was hiding.

Ubisi said according to the neighbours, the couple, who were staying together in a room in Mogoba ext 37, were drinking beers in the early hours of Saturday morning around 2am when they started arguing.

“The neighbours became suspicious when they saw the boyfriend alone on Saturday during the day, as the lovers were always seen together wherever they went,” said Ubisi.

When the neighbours went to check in the couple's room, “the lifeless body of the 29-year-old woman wrapped with a blanket hidden under the bed was found,” he said.

Ubisi said Putfontein police were notified around 6.30pm. “Paramedics were summoned to the scene, where they certified the woman dead. The deceased had blood on her nose.”

