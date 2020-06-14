Putin says Russia's handling of coronavirus is superior to US

President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia was emerging from the novel coronavirus epidemic with minimal losses, having handled it better than the US where he said party political interests got in the way.

With 528,964 confirmed cases, Russia has the third-highest number of infections after Brazil and the US.

Its official death toll stands at 6,948, much lower than in many other countries, including the US which has had over 115,000 deaths. The veracity of Russian statistics has sometimes been the focus of fierce debate however.

"... We are working rather smoothly and emerging from this situation with the coronavirus confidently and, with minimal losses ... But in the (United) States that is not happening," Putin told state TV.

Russia's political system had handled the crisis better than its US counterpart, said Putin, because authorities at federal and regional level had worked as one team without disagreements unlike those in the US.

"I can't imagine someone in the (Russian) government or regions saying we are not going to do what the government or president says," said Putin.