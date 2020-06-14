Man in possession of endangered pangolin arrested in Swartwater area

A man who was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of a pangolin in the Swartwater area in Limpopo is expected to appear in the Phalala Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police said they received information about a person selling a live pangolin in the Swartwater area.

"Members of the Endangered Species Unit of the South African Police Service were then activated and succeeded in apprehending the suspect and confiscating the pangolin after following up on the information provided," police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The suspect, aged 35, will face a charge of possession of an endangered species.

In a separate case involving the endangered animal, a suspect who was arrested after being found with a pangolin in Mokopane CBD was sentenced to six years in jail without the option of paying a fine.

Mojapelo said Emmanuel Mlampo 28, and co-accused Ronald Nelushi, 41, were arrested in Mokopane on February 12.

Mlampo pleaded guilty to the charge against him.

Nelushi had his case transferred to Mahwelereng Regional Court for trial.