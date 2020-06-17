South Africa

WATCH | 'We are not animals!': Kanana residents vow to protest as city cuts illegal connections

17 June 2020 - 15:55 By Emile Bosch

Illegal electricity connections were removed from the Kanana informal settlement on Wednesday, during a joint operation between City Power, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and police. 

The impoverished community is now without power, while Johannesburg experiences a severe cold front. 

Angry residents watched as the operation unfolded, with many saying that a lack of infrastructure was the reason for these illicit connections. 

“It means we are not people, we are animals,” Kanana resident Themba Dube said. 

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that the operation comes shortly after two people died after being electrocuted by loose wiring. 

“We have been experiencing overloading in the area, which results in our infrastructure blowing up,” Mangena says. 

The nearby area of Rabie Ridge has had numerous power outages in past few weeks due to these illicit connections. 

Despite a heavy police and military presence, members of the community have vowed to take to the streets in protest. 

