Politicians also under investigation for VBS looting: Hawks investigator

A number of senior politicians are also part of the Hawks' investigation into how VBS Mutual Bank crashed after more than R2bn was looted from the financial institution.

A Hawks officer involved in the investigation, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, told TimesLIVE that a number of politicians were being investigated for their alleged involvement in the stealing of VBS funds.

The officer said the investigation into politicians and other individuals who are fingered in the scandal - known as "the great bank heist" - forms the second leg of the investigation.

The first leg of the investigation, which began in 2018, saw the arrest on Wednesday of eight men whom the police regard as central figures in the scandal.

Seven of the men will appear at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Thursday morning after being arrested in Gauteng and Limpopo on Wednesday by the Hawks. An eighth is believed to be in quarantine for Covid-19.