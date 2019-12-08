News

'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema

08 December 2019 - 00:00 By ZINGISA MVUMVU

EFF leader Julius Malema says he will never face trial for the corruption allegations against him, calling them a baseless attempt to smear him.

In an interview with the Sunday Times ahead of the EFF "national people's assembly" this week, Malema said claims that he had benefited from the proceeds of crime and corruption in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal were part of a campaign to undermine him. The assembly is the EFF's national elective conference. The three-day gathering is scheduled to start on Friday..

