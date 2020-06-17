Hawks mum on politicians implicated in VBS looting after eight arrests

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation - better known as the Hawks - is closing in on those involved in the looting of the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank, with eight arrests confirmed on Wednesday.

Most of the arrests are believed to be former executives of the bank. The Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are keeping their cards close to their chests as to who are the political figures on their radar for arrest.

Among those arrested on Wednesday is believed to be former VBS chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi.

Of the eight arrested on Wednesday, four had been served with warrants of arrest by the Hawks. Three other suspects were expected to hand themselves over on Wednesday, while one is in Covid-19 quarantine. The first seven will appear in court on Thursday.