Alleged Limpopo husband killer to remain behind bars pending bail application

A Limpopo woman accused of killing her husband, whom she suspected of cheating, will spend another weekend behind bars.

Suzen Maenetja, 42, appeared in the Bolobedu magistrate’s court on Friday on a murder charge, said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

“She was remanded in custody and her case was postponed to June 23 2020 for a bail application and further police investigations,” said Mojapelo.

The woman allegedly fatally stabbed her husband on June 7 at Kuranta village after she reportedly found him with another woman in their house.

Shortly after the incident, police said that Maenetja, who had two children with the deceased, had seemingly arrived home unexpectedly and found her husband in the house with the other woman.

“An argument ensued between the two women. The deceased apparently tried to intervene and the suspect allegedly stabbed him with a sharp object,” Mojapelo said.

The 43-year-old man died at the local clinic.