South Africa

Alleged Limpopo husband killer to remain behind bars pending bail application

19 June 2020 - 17:54 By Naledi Shange
A Limpopo woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband remains behind bars.
A Limpopo woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband remains behind bars.
Image: Rafael Ben-Ari/123RF

A Limpopo woman accused of killing her husband, whom she suspected of cheating, will spend another weekend behind bars.

Suzen Maenetja, 42, appeared in the Bolobedu magistrate’s court on Friday on a murder charge, said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

“She was remanded in custody and her case was postponed to June 23 2020 for a bail application and further police investigations,” said Mojapelo.

The woman allegedly fatally stabbed her husband on June 7 at Kuranta village after she reportedly found him with another woman in their house.

Shortly after the incident, police said that Maenetja, who had two children with the deceased, had seemingly arrived home unexpectedly and found her husband in the house with the other woman.

“An argument ensued between the two women. The deceased apparently tried to intervene and the suspect allegedly stabbed him with a sharp object,” Mojapelo said.

The 43-year-old man died at the local clinic.

READ MORE:

Murder cases 'surge' following lifting of alcohol ban: Bheki Cele

There has been a dramatic increase in murders and gender-based violence since the ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted last week, the police ...
News
1 week ago

The list of GBV victims cannot grow any longer: Lamola

SA’s criminal justice system must be reorientated to allow victims of crime to see themselves at the centre, women to have faith in it and for ...
Politics
1 day ago

'Fleeing man stabbed to death by his girlfriend'

A neighbour witnessed the murder of a man fleeing from a woman wielding a knife.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 22,000 Edcon employees get retrenchment notices South Africa
  2. Orange overalls await EFF leaders, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad' South Africa
  3. Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Muzikayise Malephane weeps in court as he ... South Africa
  4. Cigarettes are not returning to shelves this week, says Fita South Africa
  5. Zim security forces shut down cities over 'insurgency threat' Africa

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X