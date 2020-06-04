South Africa

'Fleeing man stabbed to death by his girlfriend'

04 June 2020 - 07:43 By TimesLIVE
A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a KwaThema man.
Image: 123RF/Henadzi Pechan

A neighbour witnessed the murder of a man fleeing from a woman wielding a knife.

The incident took place in KwaThema Ext 3 on Wednesday afternoon, said Gauteng police.

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested for the murder of the 35-year-old man.

Constable Media Khoza said: “A witness alleged he was outside his home, as he prepared to close his gate, when he saw the victim running towards his direction.

“He noticed he [the victim] was being chased by his girlfriend. The victim suddenly fell on the ground.

“As the witness rushed to help, he realised the victim was stabbed and the girlfriend had a knife and had blood on her.”

Police were called to the scene but on arrival, found the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

“The suspect tried to escape, but she was arrested.”

She will soon appear before the Springs magistrate's court on a charge of murder.

Khoza said: “Police condemn such acts of violence and call on society to stand up in the fight against gender-based violence.”

