South Africa

Northern Cape cop allegedly shoots girlfriend dead before suicide attempt

21 June 2020 - 16:38 By Naledi Shange
A Northern Cape police officer allegedly shot his girfriend dead before trying to commit suicide.
A Northern Cape police officer allegedly shot his girfriend dead before trying to commit suicide.
Image: Supplied

A Northern Cape police officer allegedly shot dead his 28-year-old girlfriend in the early hours of Sunday morning, said police.

The 37-year-old sergeant had allegedly been embroiled in an argument with his lover in Lowryville, Colesberg, before he allegedly killed her.

“It is alleged the girlfriend was fatally shot and was certified dead by [paramedics] at the scene. It is alleged the suspect turned the gun on himself,” said Brig Mohale Ramatseba.

The officer, however, did not die.

“[He] survived and has been admitted in hospital under police guard. The motive has not been established as yet and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified in order to conduct their independent investigations,” said Ramatseba.

The incident comes amid a spate of gender-based violence in the country, with several murders of women and children recently.

Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Risimati Peter Shivuri condemned the incident.

He called on police officers with domestic issues to rather consult the SAPS Employees, Health and Wellness offices for assistance.

READ MORE:

Gender-based violence: ANCWL reiterates call for castration

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini wants an urgent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on gender-based violence (GBV) and the ...
News
17 hours ago

'Where there's gender-based violence, there's a high risk of child abuse'

She felt trapped and financially dependent on her husband of 10 years, a prominent businessman. It took the sexual abuse of her child to give her the ...
News
17 hours ago

Ramaphosa on gender-based violence: 'Their killers thought they could silence them but we will speak for them'

SA finds itself in the midst of two devastating epidemics: the novel coronavirus – and the scourge of gender-based violence that has seen a number of ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Orange overalls await EFF leaders, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad' South Africa
  2. Iconic hotels Mount Grace in Magaliesburg & Durban's Edward to close South Africa
  3. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  4. Former VBS boss Robert Madzonga celebrates as arrests skip him News
  5. Tshegofatso Pule murder accused has history of brushes with the law South Africa

Latest Videos

"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
Easing lockdown: SA restaurants, hair salons, casinos and movie theatres to ...
X