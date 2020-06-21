Northern Cape cop allegedly shoots girlfriend dead before suicide attempt

A Northern Cape police officer allegedly shot dead his 28-year-old girlfriend in the early hours of Sunday morning, said police.

The 37-year-old sergeant had allegedly been embroiled in an argument with his lover in Lowryville, Colesberg, before he allegedly killed her.

“It is alleged the girlfriend was fatally shot and was certified dead by [paramedics] at the scene. It is alleged the suspect turned the gun on himself,” said Brig Mohale Ramatseba.

The officer, however, did not die.

“[He] survived and has been admitted in hospital under police guard. The motive has not been established as yet and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified in order to conduct their independent investigations,” said Ramatseba.

The incident comes amid a spate of gender-based violence in the country, with several murders of women and children recently.

Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Risimati Peter Shivuri condemned the incident.

He called on police officers with domestic issues to rather consult the SAPS Employees, Health and Wellness offices for assistance.