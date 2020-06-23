Premier restores Dalindyebo's throne, demands Azenathi vacate great place

AbaThembu acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo has been removed from the throne, effective immediately, just a week after the AmaDlomo royal family announced that he was to be crowned king after an imbizo where they voted him into power to replace his controversial father, King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

Azenathi served as acting king after his father was sentenced to 12 years in prison for crimes including kidnapping, assault and arson. He began his sentence on New Year’s Eve of 2016.

Relations between the pair have been strained since Azenathi’s appointment against his father’s wishes and were further soured after the incarcerated king was released on parole. The king has in recent weeks publicly denounced Azenathi, claiming he is not his biological son and demanding he undergo a DNA test, reports DispatchLIVE.